RCSD hosts free drive-thru gun locks event today

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — Following the deaths of two toddlers in the Midlands this week, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is planning a free drive thru gun locks event while supplies last.

The event is this morning, July 31st, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Richland County’s Region 2 Substation located at 2500 Decker Boulevard.

Deputies will be available to hand out free gun locks and the Community Action Team will show citizens how to correctly use them.