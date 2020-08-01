DHEC: 1,491 Coronavirus cases in 35 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Saturday, reported 1,491 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 35 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 90,076 and confirmed deaths to 1,683 statewide.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Friday was 8,075 and the percent positive was 18.5%.

If you need to get screened, there are 138 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29, say DHEC officials.

Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 215 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.