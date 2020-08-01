Ready to Reopen? Governor McMasters new orders to take effect August 3

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Ready to reopen? On Monday August 3, 2020,South Carolina Governor Henry McMasters new Executive Orders for the pandemic go into effect.

Governor McMaster says starting Monday August 3 masks will be required in government offices.

The Governor also announced restaurants will not be allowed to exceed 50% capacity, and employees and customers will have to wear masks.

The Governor also allowed the opening of festival, theaters and stadiums, but with restrictions.

Per the Governor’s office here’s a look at the Executive Order and a link to the mandatory guidelines https://accelerate.sc.gov/sites/default/files/Documents/SCrestaurantreopeningguidelinesPhaseTwoFINAL.pdf

Guidelines for restaurants that are now mandatory, include the following:

Operating dine-in services at no more than 50% of the certificate of occupancy issued by the fire marshal.

Employees and patrons shall be required to wear masks or face coverings.

Tables are to be spaced to keep diners at least six feet apart.

No more than 8 customers per table unless from the same family.

Standing or congregating in bar area of restaurant is prohibited.

Establishments that possess a state permit to sell alcohol shall be subject to these restrictions.

Here’s a look at those.

According to the Governor’s office:

Other types of businesses, facilities, venues, events or mass gatherings which are permitted to open but are required to implement AccelerateSC guidelines include the following: festivals, parades, concerts, theaters, stadiums, arenas, coliseums, auditoriums, grandstands, amphitheaters, gymnasiums, concert halls, dance, halls, performing arts centers, parks, racetracks, or similarly operated entities. These guidelines include, but are not limited to, the following: