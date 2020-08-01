Ready to Reopen? Governor McMasters new orders to take effect August 3
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Ready to reopen? On Monday August 3, 2020,South Carolina Governor Henry McMasters new Executive Orders for the pandemic go into effect.
Governor McMaster says starting Monday August 3 masks will be required in government offices.
The Governor also announced restaurants will not be allowed to exceed 50% capacity, and employees and customers will have to wear masks.
The Governor also allowed the opening of festival, theaters and stadiums, but with restrictions.
Per the Governor’s office here’s a look at the Executive Order and a link to the mandatory guidelines https://accelerate.sc.gov/sites/default/files/Documents/SCrestaurantreopeningguidelinesPhaseTwoFINAL.pdf
Guidelines for restaurants that are now mandatory, include the following:
- Operating dine-in services at no more than 50% of the certificate of occupancy issued by the fire marshal.
- Employees and patrons shall be required to wear masks or face coverings.
- Tables are to be spaced to keep diners at least six feet apart.
- No more than 8 customers per table unless from the same family.
- Standing or congregating in bar area of restaurant is prohibited.
- Establishments that possess a state permit to sell alcohol shall be subject to these restrictions.
The Governor also allowed the opening of festival, theaters and stadiums, but with restrictions.
Here’s a look at those.
According to the Governor’s office:
Other types of businesses, facilities, venues, events or mass gatherings which are permitted to open but are required to implement AccelerateSC guidelines include the following: festivals, parades, concerts, theaters, stadiums, arenas, coliseums, auditoriums, grandstands, amphitheaters, gymnasiums, concert halls, dance, halls, performing arts centers, parks, racetracks, or similarly operated entities. These guidelines include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Attendance may not exceed 50% of the certificate of occupancy issued by the fire marshal – or 250 persons – whichever is less.
- Require the wearing of masks or face coverings as a condition of admission or participation
- Enact social distancing, cleaning and hygiene practices as recommended by AccelerateSC
- End the sale of alcohol at 11:00 PM