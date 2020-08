Storm Safety: Check out the South Carolina Hurricane Guide

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Emergency Management officials are urging coastal residents to take precautions ahead of Isaias.

From preparing a Hurricane Kit, to possible evacuation routes, information and resources are in the 2020 South Carolina Hurricane Guide.

The guide is available online at https://www.scemd.org/stay-informed/publications/hurricane-guide/

The guide is also available at all South Carolina Welcome Centers.