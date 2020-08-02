Gov. McMaster, SC EMD monitoring Isaias track amid Pandemic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Right now South Carolina Emergency Management, and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster are monitoring the path of Isaias.

The Governor is urging South Carolinians to be prepared in case the storm changes course and to monitor the track.

This includes, preparing a hurricane kit and making sure your phone is charged.

This Hurricane season is of course in the middle of a pandemic.

The Governor says the Coronavirus does complicate things and adds another layer, but that state emergency officials have planned for this type of scenario.

