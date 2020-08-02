Police: Two dead, one injured in Cayce Shooting

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)– Cayce Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two dead.

According to officials, around 2:00 AM Sunday, the Cayce Department of Public Safety responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired on Allen Street.

Police say within minutes officers arrived on scene and found 3 gunshot victims.

Two of the victims are dead and one is being treated for serious injuries, say Police.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Mr. Isiah Bailey, 20, of Columbia was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple gunshot wounds. Mr. Khajari Brown, 19, of Columbia suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

If you have any additional information to give at this time, please call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456.