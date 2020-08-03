City urges drivers to be cautious in flood prone areas of Columbia ahead of Isaias
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As Isaias churns toward the South Carolina Coast, City of Columbia officials are urging motorists to be cautious while driving, if the Midlands sees any impact.
Tips on driving safety:
If you encounter a flooded street or intersection, turn around; do not attempt to drive through it. Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide many hazards (i.e. sharp objects, washed out road surfaces, electrical wires, chemicals, etc.).
A vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in a matter of seconds. Twelve inches of water can float a car or small SUV and 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles, say officials.
Stay away from storm-damaged areas to include damaged or downed trees and power lines to keep from putting yourself at risk from the effects of severe thunderstorms.
The City of Columbia reminds drivers that the following streets and intersections are prone to flooding during heavy rain events. Please avoid these areas during and immediately after heavy rains, say officials.
|Main and Whaley
Gervais and Laurens
Blossom and Henderson
Blossom and Saluda
Harden and Santee
Monroe and Maple
Two Notch and Read
|Wheat and Amherst
Adger and Devine
Wheat and Sumter
Wheat and Pickens
Heyward and Ravenel
Pickens between Wheat and Green
Barnwell and Pendleton
|Harden and Read
Harden and Calhoun
Franklin and Marion
Franklin and Sumter
Columbia College and N. Main
Bull and Laurel