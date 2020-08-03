City urges drivers to be cautious in flood prone areas of Columbia ahead of Isaias

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As Isaias churns toward the South Carolina Coast, City of Columbia officials are urging motorists to be cautious while driving, if the Midlands sees any impact.

Tips on driving safety:

If you encounter a flooded street or intersection, turn around; do not attempt to drive through it. Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide many hazards (i.e. sharp objects, washed out road surfaces, electrical wires, chemicals, etc.).

A vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in a matter of seconds. Twelve inches of water can float a car or small SUV and 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles, say officials.

Stay away from storm-damaged areas to include damaged or downed trees and power lines to keep from putting yourself at risk from the effects of severe thunderstorms.

The City of Columbia reminds drivers that the following streets and intersections are prone to flooding during heavy rain events. Please avoid these areas during and immediately after heavy rains, say officials.

Main and Whaley Gervais and Laurens Blossom and Henderson Blossom and Saluda Harden and Santee Monroe and Maple Two Notch and Read Wheat and Amherst Adger and Devine Wheat and Sumter Wheat and Pickens Heyward and Ravenel Pickens between Wheat and Green Barnwell and Pendleton Harden and Read Harden and Calhoun Franklin and Marion Franklin and Sumter Columbia College and N. Main Bull and Laurel