City urges drivers to be cautious in flood prone areas of Columbia ahead of Isaias

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As Isaias churns toward the South Carolina Coast, City of Columbia officials are urging motorists to be cautious while driving, if the Midlands sees any impact.

Tips on driving safety:

If you encounter a flooded street or intersection, turn around; do not attempt to drive through it. Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide many hazards (i.e. sharp objects, washed out road surfaces, electrical wires, chemicals, etc.).

A vehicle caught in swiftly moving water can be swept away in a matter of seconds. Twelve inches of water can float a car or small SUV and 18 inches of water can carry away large vehicles, say officials.

Stay away from storm-damaged areas to include damaged or downed trees and power lines to keep from putting yourself at risk from the effects of severe thunderstorms.

 The City of Columbia reminds drivers that the following streets and intersections are prone to flooding during heavy rain events. Please avoid these areas during and immediately after heavy rains, say officials.

Main and Whaley

Gervais and Laurens

Blossom and Henderson

Blossom and Saluda

Harden and Santee

Monroe and Maple

 

Two Notch and Read

 Wheat and Amherst

Adger and Devine

Wheat and Sumter

Wheat and Pickens

Heyward and Ravenel

 

Pickens between Wheat and Green

 

Barnwell and Pendleton

 

 Harden and Read

 

Harden and Calhoun

 

Franklin and Marion

 

Franklin and Sumter

 

Columbia College and N. Main

 

Bull and Laurel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

