Mayor Steve Benjamin teams up with UofSC to welcome students back to campus

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Students with the University of South Carolina are back after ending last semester early during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic here in South Carolina. As they return to campus, and classes, Mayor Steve Benjamin and Dr. Bob Caslen release a video reminding students to take precautions to keep themselves COVID-19 free by continuing to follow CDC, DHEC recommendations.

Students and staff have been urged to take the IPledgeColumbia promise to keep themselves and those around them safe saying moving forward, the University will need everyone support in order to fight the spread of coronavirus.