Red Cross prepared for hurricane response even during COVID-19 pandemic

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — It’s the beginning of August and we’re already seeing our first hurricane of the season making landfall in South Carolina. This year, hurricane response and preparedness look different as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

But the American Red Cross of South Carolina is ready to respond to hurricanes in the state this season.

“We work very closely with our partners; SCEMD, the County Emergency Management, DSS, DHEC, so all of this has been months and months of planning,” said Ben Williamson, Communications Director for Red Cross SC.

As Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in the state, Red Cross volunteers are ready.

“Past couple of days we’ve been identifying volunteers, calling our volunteers, making sure that they’re available and they’re on standby. Right now we have about 100 team members, that’s volunteers and staff, that’re actually assigned to the response on this storm,” said Williamson.

Shelters are ready and on standby, but they will look different this year due to COVID-19.

“Six shelters right now that are on standby, that are already pre-stocked and that are already pre staffed. So it’s ready to open at a moment’s notice if the local county emergency managers decide to open those shelters,” said Williamson. “Everyone’s going to be screened before they’re ever allowed in the shelter. Their temperature will be taken, they’re going to be asked those CDC questions, they’re going to be screened.”

Even if there’s no significant damage from Hurricane Isaias, the season is just beginning. Make sure you and your family have an emergency plan and emergency supply kit ready.

“It’s got your basic essentials; prescriptions, important documents, food and water for everybody in your family for up to three days, things like that. But also this year, you have to think about COVID-19 specific items. You need to also include masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, gloves,” said Williamson.

It’s important to be prepared, no matter where in the state you live.

“Just because you don’t live right along the coast doesn’t mean that you can’t be impacted. So we would ask that you take the same preparedness steps as anyone else. We always are hoping for the best, but as the Red Cross and our partners, we kind of always prepare for the worst,” said Williamson.

The Red Cross is always looking for more volunteers, especially during the next few months. Right now, the organization urgently needs licensed health professional volunteers. They need medical professionals to care for people in the shelters and provide hands-on care.

If you’re interested in volunteering with the Red Cross in any capacity, click here.