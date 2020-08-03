Restrengthened Hurricane Isaias nears SC coast

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (AP) – Coastal shops and restaurants have closed early and both residents and tourists have abandoned the beaches as a newly restrengthened Hurricane Isaias speeds toward the Carolinas.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center expected the storm to hit land later Monday night.

Isaias was upgraded again to a hurricane Monday evening with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. It was centered about 60 miles south of Myrtle Beach.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned oceanside home dwellers to brace for storm surge up to 5 feet and up to 8 inches of rain in spots, as Isaias moves up the coast.

A tropical storm warning extended all the way up to Maine, where flash flooding was possible in some areas on Wednesday.