Richland Co. deputies searching for missing teen

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Deputies with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s department are searching for a missing teen.

Investigators say Jayden Miller was last seen at his home on Legion Dr. around 1am Saturday, August 1st.

Officials say he has a medical condition that may endanger his life if he is not found quickly.

According to deputies he may be in a 2008 red Volkwagen Jetta with the SC tag NUY 961.

If you know where Jayden is call 911 or submit a tip to crimesc.com.