Richland Library hosts their virtual “Sew Divine” event today

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — Get ready to knit with the Richland Library for their virtual “Sew Divine” event for adults.

The event is happening today, August 3rd, and it runs from 10 a.m. to noon on their website.

Officials say you can join up with others to knit, needlework, scrapbook and so much more.

You can register on Richland Library’s website.

Visit www.RichlandLibrary.com to participate in today’s event.