SC Emergency Officials: Coastal residents should finalize storm preps ahead of Isaias

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Emergency Management officials say coastal residents should finalize their storm preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Emergency officials say Forecasters predict South Carolina’s coast will experience tropical storm conditions beginning late Monday and into Tuesday morning.

SC Emergency officials urge everyone to download the Hurricane Guide. You can check to make sure you have all emergency supplies listed in the South Carolina Hurricane Guide. Include items like hand sanitizer and face masks to guard against COVID-19.