SC Emergency officials urge residents to be prepared for Isaias

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Emergency officials are monitoring the path of Isaias and they want you to be prepared should the storm strike the coast.

SC EMD says residents should finalize their storm preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center predict South Carolina’s coast will experience tropical storm conditions beginning late Monday and into Tuesday morning. Forecasters say high winds, rain, flash flooding, isolated tornadoes and an estimated storm surge of 1-4 feet are all possible.

SC EMD Lists ways to prepare, if the storm threatens the state:

Be sure your emergency supplies kit has enough bottled water and non-perishable food to sustain each family member for three days. Include a weather radio, flashlight, extra batteries, chargers, toiletries, change of clothes, blankets or sleeping bag, rain gear and appropriate footwear. Also include copies of important documents, such as birth certificates and insurance policies.

Prepare your home for tropical storm conditions by making sure gutters are cleaned, storm drains are clear and any lawn furniture can be secured.

Keep your cell phones and mobile devices charged in case of power outages.

Gather pet supplies and put them in an easily-accessible container.

Know Your Zone. Residents in coastal counties can know their hurricane evacuation zone instantly by visiting scemd.org/KnowYourZone or downloading the SC Emergency Manager mobile app.

To keep up to date, you can download the SC Emergency Manager mobile app in the App Store and on Google Play: http://onelink.to/dn92rx

The official 2020 S.C. Hurricane Guide is available at scemd.org