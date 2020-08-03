COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) will visit the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and Prisma Health this afternoon starting at 12:30.

Officials say he will discuss the future of telemedicine, the benefits it offers, and how to expand its use throughout South Carolina.

The event starts at the Dean’s Board Room at UofSC’s School of Medicine building on the Third Floor at 3555 Harden Street Extension.

Senator Graham will also introduce the Governors’ Broadband Development Fund with Senators Mark Warner (D-Virginia) and Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) this week.

According to his office, the legislation allocates $10 billion to help governors across America speed up the deployment of broadband in areas where there is the greatest need.

Governors can use these funds to support schools and hospitals, and provide broadband access to rural America.

Graham noted that based on available data, an estimated 650,000 South Carolinians lack broadband access.