State Emergency officials urge SC residents to prepare for Isaias

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Forecasters say Isaias could become a hurricane ahead of making landfall near the South Carolina coast.

South Carolina Emergency Management officials say residents should prepare now.

Emergency officials say Forecasters predict South Carolina’s coast will experience high winds, flooding and potential storm surge.

SC Emergency officials urge everyone to download the Hurricane Guide. You can check to make sure you have all emergency supplies listed in the South Carolina Hurricane Guide. Include items like hand sanitizer and face masks to guard against COVID-19.