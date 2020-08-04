Army parachute team lands at LMC

West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– There was quite a show over Lexington Medical Center Tuesday afternoon.

The US Army Black Daggers, a special operations command parachute team, landed on the campus of the medical center in West Columbia.

The Black Daggers jump from an airplane at an altitude of up to 8,000 feet and free fall for about two minutes at 120 miles per hour before releasing their chutes.

The event was part of the army’s salute to healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.