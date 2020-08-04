CPD: Bottles contained water, antacid

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO, AP)– A suspicious substance that police say protesters threw at them during demonstrations in may turned out to be water and antacid

Police Department Spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said the FBI confirmed the contents of the water bottles.

Prior to the test, protestors said the mixture was water and baking soda used to lessen the effects of tear gas.

Timmons tells ABC Columbia they are still investigating how some officers received skin irritation and significant burns during the protests.