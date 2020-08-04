One fatally shot at large gathering on Cole Trestle Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Fairfield County deputies say one person was killed in a shooting at a large gathering early Sunday morning.

Authorities say it happened on Cole Trestle Road where there was a large gathering of several hundred people.

According to investigators, three people were shot, and one of the victims, Andrew Trapp, 34, died from his injuries.

Officials say the other two victims were taken to a hospital.

If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.