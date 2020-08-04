Pawleys Island PD asks visitors to avoid island after hurricane

20200804PAWLEYSISLAND3 Courtesy: Pawleys Island Police Dept.

Pawleys Island, S.C. (WOLO)– Tuesday morning police on Pawleys Island asked people to avoid the island if at all possible.

Police say the storm blew a fair amount of debris onto area roads and certain areas were not accessible.

Pawleys Island PD tweeted, “We have a fare amount of debris on the roadway. We are working with DOT to get it removed. Please avoid the island until everything is clear. Thank you. If you do not have an immediate need to be on the island this morning please avoid coming down here.