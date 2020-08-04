Prisma to move COVID 19 testing to one location

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Prisma says it will no longer move its testing sites around.

Officials say their research found that people were more likely to get tested based on their own health rather than where the testing site was located.

Beginning this Saturday Prisma will host a testing site at the Department of Consumer Affairs building on Devine St.

After this weekend the tests will be conducted every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at the same location.

As always no appointment is required and the testing is free.