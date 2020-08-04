Richland Co. responds to DOR’s Penny Tax audit

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The State Department of Revenue has released its final report on its audit of Richland County’s Penny Tax program.

According to the audit obtained by ABC Columbia through a Freedom of Information Act request, the county had more than $32 million in ineligible expenses related to the tax.

The ineligible costs include more than $1 million on small local business enterprise, $800,000 on legal expenses, and nearly $1 million on public relations.

In conclusion the audit finds that the funds must be repaid to the transportation fund from the county’s general fund.

The chairman of the Richland Co. Council released a statement in response to the audit, it reads in part, “Based on the information available to Richland County at this time, Richland County disagrees with the majority of SCDOR’s findings.

Those findings and conclusions have not been substantiated by information provided to Richland County and some appear to be based on conjecture.

The lion’s share of SCDOR’s findings are attributable to a third party.

Richland Co. plans to seek all remedies available to it to ensure that the integrity of its transportation improvement program remains sound.