Carowinds to remain closed for the rest of 2020 due to the pandemic

FORT MILL, S.C., (WOLO) — Carowinds amusement park will remain closed for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus.

That means no Scarowinds this year.

Carowinds leaders say they are working to make sure guests will be able to come back for a fun and safe environment next season.

The park typically opens in late March.