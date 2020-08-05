Columbia Parks and Recreation offer free meals

Columbia, SC (WOLO)— The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is teaming up with a local faith based organization in order to help feed a community need.

As families get ready to begin a new school year, the City of Columbia is giving you one less thing to worry about.

Columbia Parks and Rec will give out free meals that will include breakfast and lunch for those ages 18 and under .

Meals will be handed out starting Monday August 10th through Friday August 28th, between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. at 10 various locations that will cover all City Council districts that way those who are eligible, and in need can drive up and grab their meals.

The distribution locations are listed below: