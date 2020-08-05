Columbia Parks and Recreation offer free meals
Breakfast and lunch will be provided for residents 18 and younger
Columbia, SC (WOLO)— The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is teaming up with a local faith based organization in order to help feed a community need.
As families get ready to begin a new school year, the City of Columbia is giving you one less thing to worry about.
Columbia Parks and Rec will give out free meals that will include breakfast and lunch for those ages 18 and under .
Meals will be handed out starting Monday August 10th through Friday August 28th, between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. at 10 various locations that will cover all City Council districts that way those who are eligible, and in need can drive up and grab their meals.
The distribution locations are listed below:
- Booker Washington Heights Culture Arts Center- 2611 Grant Street
- Greenview Park- 6700 David Street
- MLK Park- 2300 Greene Street
- Hampton Park- 1117 Brandon Avenue
- Heathwood Park- 800 Abelia Road
- Hyatt Park-950 Jackson Avenue
- Lorick Park-1600 Lorick Avenue
- Pinehurst Park- 2300 Pinehurst Road
- South Edisto Park- 1914 Wiley Street
- Woodland Park-6500 Olde Knight Parkway