DHEC: 1,175 new confirmed Coronavirus cases and 45 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Wednesday, reported 1,175 new confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, 45 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 94,837, and confirmed deaths to 1,819.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

According to health officials, as of Tuesday, a total of 804,195 tests have been conducted in the state.

DHEC says the total number of individual test results reported yesterday, statewide, was 5,679 and the percent positive was 20.7%.

Health officials say there are 117 mobile testing events scheduled through September 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

Residents can visit scdhec.gov/ covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 224 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.