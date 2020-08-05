One city measures coronavirus spike by focusing on sewer system

Officials in one South Carolina city say proof that the recent spike in cases has ended can be found in the city’s sewer.

Clemson has been measuring the city’s wastewater each week since May. Officials say they saw a spike in the wastewater in June that matched the states spike in cases, but cases leveled out in late July.

Lately, the wastewater station that serves Clemson University has seen a jump in virus levels as employees return to campus after weeks of detecting no virus in its sewage.

The school has delayed in-person classes and students returning to dorms until mid-September.