Although the storm was “only” a category 1 hurricane at its peak, Isaias caused a tremendous amount of damage – likely topping $1bill. For starters it knocked out power to 6.8 million customers from Puerto Rico, up the eastern US, and finally into Canada. For a complete recap of the storm, check this out: https://yaleclimateconnections.org/2020/08/tropical-storm-isaias-updates-from-eye-on-the-storm/