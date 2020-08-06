Midlands experiences severe flash flooding in several areas

Several places around the area are battling standing water after flash flooding rushes through

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The last several days of rain has left several areas under water after flash flooding hit the area. ABC Columbia news crews have been surveying the area as crews step in to help those effected by the standing water.

The Lexington Sheriff’s Department shared these images on Twitter after water flooded at the Churchill Apartments near Saint Andrews Road. The flooding so severe it was able to lift dozens of cars in the parking lot off of the pavement and push them to other areas of the parking lot. Officials say no one was injured as a result of the water that is now beginning to recede. Lexington Police also reported flooding along Corley Mill Road, which has since gone down as well.



Flooding at Churchill Apartments near Saint Andrews Road. No injuries, but rising water moved about a dozen parked vehicles in the complex parking lot. Water receding now.#lesm #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/dhCHPfXiNH — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) August 7, 2020

Much of the same was found in Irmo. The fire department posted this video reminding drivers to be cautious as they hit the road, along with the reminder not to drive through standing water.