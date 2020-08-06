Richland County Coroner identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday, August 1st.

Coroner Gary Watts says 25 year old, Donald Cordy died from blunt force trauma.

Highway Patrol says it happened on Chapin Road around 2:40 p.m.

According to investigators, Cordy’s motorcycle went off the road and overturned, ejecting him.

Officials say Cordy was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is under investigation.