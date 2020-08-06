SAFE TO WORK Act would provide liability relief to SC businesses

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — Congress continues to debate the latest coronavirus stimulus package deal, which currently includes the SAFE TO WORK Act. This would give liability protection to businesses that are following national and state COVID-19 guidelines.

In South Carolina, there is no liability protection for businesses or schools during this pandemic.

“In the absence of those, businesses are left unprotected. And in South Carolina, right now we’re one of a dozen or so states that haven’t had on the state level any of those protections granted to them,” said Ted Pitts, President and CEO of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce.

This means that even if the organization is following COVID-19 precaution guidelines, they could be sued.

“If you follow those guidelines and work hard to keep customers, employees and students safe, then there ought to be some sort of protection that frivolous lawsuits can’t be filed against you related to this pandemic,” said Pitts.

A similar protection liability law has also been introduced statewide in South Carolina, but so far no action has been taken.

“Congress and the South Carolina General Assembly need to provide that certainty to businesses that if you’re doing the right things, trying to protect folks that you have some protection,” said Pitts.

Protecting businesses that are following guidelines is important, as the state works to bring back the economy.

“Most small businesses in this state are one lawsuit away from being put out of business, and the pandemic‘s already given them one punch. And I believe that a lawsuit in many cases would be that knockout punch that would decimate a small business in this state,” said Pitts.

The liability relief would not cover businesses that are not adhering to the latest state and federal guidelines. So the SAFE TO WORK Act would also bring awareness that places need to be taking precautions or else risk being sued.