West Columbia cancels annual Kinetic Derby Day

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–An annual event in West Columbia has been canceled due to the Coronavirus.

City officials say West Columbia’s 3rd Annual Kinetic Derby Day is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to officials, West Columbia’s Kinetic Derby Day planning committee will continue to actively work with schools, artists, and businesses to engage broad community participation for next year’s event. West Columbia’s 4th Annual Kinetic Derby Day is scheduled for April 24, 2021. For more information go to www.kineticderbyday.com.