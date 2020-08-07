Columbia to ring in the new year virtually

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– We’re all eager to see 2021 get here, but don’t plan on ringing in the new year in downtown Columbia.

Organizers say this year’s Famously Hot New Year’s celebration will be virtual, although final details have not yet been determined.

“Although the concept of the event may shift, it will still be focused on bringing together South Carolinians in the 10th annual celebration of the New Year.” Says FHNY President Sam Johnson. “The FHNY board of directors will be releasing more details about event plans in the coming weeks.”

This will be the 10th year for columbia’s famously hot new year’s celebration.