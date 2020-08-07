Deputies: Suspect stole car with toddler inside

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. deputies are searching for a man who they say stole a car and got more than he bargained for.

Investigators say just before 7pm on July 21st they responded to reports of a stolen car from the BP gas station on Broad River Rd.

According to deputies, the car’s owner parked his car outside the store and went inside.

He told investigators he left the car running and unlocked with his 4 year old inside.

While in the store, deputies say he realized he needed his ID.

When he came out, his car and child were gone.

Deputies say a short while later dispatchers received a call of a child knocking on an apartment door about a mile away from the gas station.

The child was checked out by EMS and was fine.

He told deputies a man got in the car and drove off, eventually stopping to take the child out and then drive away.

The car was found a short distance down the road.

If you recognize the suspect in the surveillance image call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. or submit a tip to crimesc.com.