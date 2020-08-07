Dominion Energy to perform tree trimming in several Columbia neighborhoods

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)– Residents in several downtown neighborhoods, including the Bradley Community and Lake Katherine, will see tree trimming activities over the next two weeks.

According to Dominion Energy, they will perform tree trimming activities along overhead utility lines in the following neighborhoods:

Bradley Community Council

Rochelle Heights/ Victory Garden

Grove Park Neighborhood Association

Druid Hills Neighborhood Association

Lake Katherine Neighborhood Association

If you have questions, you can contact Forestry and Beautification at 803-545-3860 or Dominion Energy at 1-800-562-9308 to meet and discuss in advance of the work being completed.

Officials say trimming is needed to increase safety and reliability of the electric service.

According to Dominion, there is an 89% improvement in reliability in vegetation related outages in areas where trimming is completed compared to a year ago.

For more information about Dominion Energy’s tree trimming, visit www.dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming.