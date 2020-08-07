Enjoying movies through virtual screenings hosted by The Nickelodeon

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The Nickelodeon movie theater on Main Street in Columbia has been closed mid-March, but they have been able to screen movies virtually.

“Go online and for about $12 per ticket, well we call it a ticket, but it’s basically a pass to watch films virtually. We’ve built a really curated set of films that people seem to be responding to pretty well right now,’ said Shanel Jackson, Director of Operations and Membership at The Nick.

Virtual screenings offer a chance to watch a new title with your family from the comfort of your home.

“Obviously, we’re not the only movie theater that has gone through this trouble, everybody’s going through it and it’s very unfortunate. But we think that the virtual screening room is a good way to get people re-engaged and get them thinking forward to when we finally are able to welcome everybody back at the movies,” said Jackson.

Because of the pandemic, it’s been a tough few months for The Nick.

“There’s definitely been a struggle for us because we, unfortunately, have had to furlough lots of employees. There’s no movies,” said Jackson.

While movie theaters can now open in South Carolina with certain restrictions, there’s no set reopening date at The Nick.

“We’re still here. We’re working to make sure that we are able to reopen for everyone. We’re working to make sure that we’re going to be safe when we do reopen and we’re sustainable for the long haul,” said Jackson.

Changes you can expect once the theater reopens include The Nick being a cashless environment.

“We’ve actually purchased quite a bit of sanitary stations and other things that will be protective devices. Masks will be definitely worn in the theater, and we do intend to reopen with socially distant seating in the theater as well as the socially distant spotting in the lobby and all the common areas,” said Jackson.

If you’d like to enjoy a virtual screening, click here for movie titles and times.