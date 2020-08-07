Fundraiser underway for deputy badly injured in crash

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–A local non-profit is asking for your help getting a deputy back on his feet.

A spokesperson for Serve and Connect says on July 27th while responding to a report of a suicidal person, a car struck Deputy Cameron Cain’s Tahoe on Meadowfield Rd.

Officials say Deputy Cain suffered injuries to his neck head and face, but after multiple surgeries is back home recovering.

Serve and Connect is asking for your help in aiding in that recovery.

To donate just go Deputy Cain Recovery Fund .