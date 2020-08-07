Lexington Police looking for 18yo armed robbery suspect

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – Lexington Police are looking for an 18-year-old armed robbery suspect who stole $300 from the victim.

Desmond Quiana Hampton is wanted for his involvement a robbery at an apartment complex off of Park Road. LPD says Hampton and an accomplice, who has already been arrested, robbed the victim of over $300 and left the scene.

Hampton faces charges of Armed Robbery, Possession of Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Criminal Conspiracy.

Hampton is about 6’1″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has a heart tattoo under his right eye, the words “D6IX” tattooed by his left eye, and a kiss lips tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Hampton is believed to be armed and dangerous and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Taylor at 803-358-1569.