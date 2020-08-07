President of Jordan Brand ‘Nike’, Benedict alumnus to speak for Benedict commencement

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Benedict College is gearing up for their 150th commencement celebration, albeit virtual for family and friends because of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, students will be the only ones able to gather to celebrate as they graduate from an institution of higher learning to real world education.

For 2020, graduates will be able to hear a speech from a Benedict graduate, who once sat where they do now. Craig A. Williams, who will serve as the keynote speaker for the commencement is a class of 1990 graduate of Benedict College. Williams is currently the president of the Jordan Brand for Nike, Inc.

Benedict College President, Dr. Rosalyn Artis says,

“We are delighted to bring home one of our all-star physics majors to speak to this very special class of graduates,. As the President of a multi-billion-dollar brand, he is the consummate example of the BEST of BC!”

Williams received his MBA from Northwestern University and a B.S. in Physics from Benedict College.

The virtual ceremony will be available on the Benedict College website and You Tube channel Saturday August 8th, at 7pm. The Commencement viewing links will also be provided on Benedict’s social media pages at the link provided HERE