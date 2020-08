Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina’s streak of more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 remains in tact.

Friday DHEC announced more than 1,265 new cases with 21 additional deaths.

In total, COVID 19 has claimed the lives of 1,883 South Carolinians.

The percent positive 18%

DHEC adds that currently there are 1,415 people in hospitals across the state being treated for COVID-19.