Meeting Street Artisan market this weekend in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you are looking for something to do this weekend, you can head to West Columbia.

The City’s Meeting Street Artisan Market is open every Saturday, from 9 AM – 1 PM, at the Interactive Art Park, 425 Meeting Street, West Columbia, under the pavilion.

The market includes vendors selling original art, crafts, foods, and produce.

City officials say masks are required, the vendors will be social distanced, and a hand washing station and hand sanitizers will be placed around the market.