Prisma Health hosts stationary COVID-19 community test sites

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health is opening a stationary testing site in the Midlands this weekend.

Officials say research found that people were more likely to get tested based on their own health, rather than where the testing site was located.

Saturday, August 8 Prisma Health will host a testing site at the Department of Consumer Affairs Building located at 2221 Devine Street.

After this weekend, the tests will be conducted every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at the same location 8am-Noon.

Officials say no appointment is required and the testing is free.

For more information click here https://www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/community-testing/