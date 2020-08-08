SC Sales Tax Holiday underway

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Grab the shopping list. South Carolina’s tax free weekend is underway.

The state’s annual Tax Free holiday runs August 7-9, 2020.

During this weekend, certain items will be exempt from the state’s

six percent sales tax.

You can purchase everything from pencils and pens to backpacks some clothing, even computers.

But remember, not everything is tax free.

For a link to items that are tax free, and the Department of Revenue’s page click here https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend