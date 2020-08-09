LCSD: Two Deputies injured in shooting at Lexington County Apt. Complex
LEXINGTON, SC ( WOLO)– Two deputies have been injured after an exchange of gunfire with a man in Woodland Village apartments, say Lexington County Deputies.
According to officials, all three people were transported with gunshot wounds Sunday.
Deputies say they were responding to a domestic call at a Cottonwood Lane unit. Per policy, SLED is investigating the shooting incident, say officials.
