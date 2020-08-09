LCSD: Two Deputies injured in shooting at Lexington County Apt. Complex

LEXINGTON, SC ( WOLO)– Two deputies have been injured after an exchange of gunfire with a man in Woodland Village apartments, say Lexington County Deputies.

According to officials, all three people were transported with gunshot wounds Sunday.

Deputies say they were responding to a domestic call at a Cottonwood Lane unit. Per policy, SLED is investigating the shooting incident, say officials.

We have crews on scene.

This is a Developing story, stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.