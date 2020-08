Clarendon County deputies investigating multiple break-ins

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — Clarendon County deputies say they are investigating multiple break-ins and at least one car theft early Sunday morning.

Authorities say these incidents happened on Peggy Lane.

Officials say SLED and their helicopter are helping them with searching for the suspects.

No injuries have been reported from these incidents.

If you have any information, submit a tip to CRIME-SC.com