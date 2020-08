Orangeburg Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Orangeburg Co. deputies announced the arrest a man involved in a Monday morning shooting.

Investigators say around 8:15 Monday morning they responded to a report of someone making threats with a gun.

When they arrived at Whitford Stage Rd., deputies say shots were fired inside the home injuring two people.

Deputies say Jamal Brown ran into the woods but was found four hours later.