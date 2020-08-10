Prisma Health hosting stationary Coronavirus testing three times a week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health has opened a stationary Coronavirus testing site in the Midlands, they will be operating three times a week.

ABC Columbia News was on hand August 8, for the first day of operation at the new site.

It is located at the Department of Consumer Affairs Building at 2221 Devine Street.

The tests will be conducted every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at the Devine Street location.

Officials say no appointment is required and the testing is free.

For more information, click here https://www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/