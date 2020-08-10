State superintendent approves 14 school district reopening plans

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Monday State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman approved 14 school district plans for returning in the fall.

Four districts in the Midlands as well as the public charter school district were included in the list.

Beginning September 14th students in Clarendon 2 will attend classes one day a week while taking all other classes virtually.

Fairfield County Schools will begin August 24th with both face to face and virtual learning options available.

Beginning September 8th, Richland Two students in kindergarten through 5th grade will have five day a week face to face instruction.

Grades 6 through 12 will have a hybrid model with some days in person and others virtual.

There is also an all-virtual model available.

Sumter county schools will have a hybrid model for all students as well as an available all virtual model.

Classes begin there on august 28th