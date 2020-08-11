A Few Asteroids Headed Pretty Close to Us – But Don’t Worry

An Asteroid is going to pass pretty close to earth this November. By close, scientists estimate that it will pass somewhere between 4,700 and 260,000 miles from earth. Yes, that’s a big range. And it could even hit us. But not to worry. The estimated size is no larger than 10 feet across, which means that it will burn up on the way in. There’s another asteroid that will also pass “close by,” about 45,000 miles in early September. This one is a lot bigger – roughly 150 feet across. So it’ll be close by astronomy standards, but still pretty far away. For some perspective on this, the moon is roughly 225,000 miles away.

For a more in-depth discussion, check out this Forbes.com article: https://www.forbes.com/sites/ericmack/2020/08/10/a-few-asteroids-will-come-close-to-hitting-earth-this-year-but-just-relax/?utm_campaign=forbes&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_term=Carrie/#566229b4544f