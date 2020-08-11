Columbia PD arrest one man in connection with deadly weekend shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Columbia Police have arrested one man in connection with a deadly weekend shooting in Columbia.

42 year old, Jamaar Brown is charged with murder for the death of 30 year old, Shaun Green.

Authorities say Brown and Green were in an argument at a home on Dubard Street on Sunday when Brown fired shots at Green who was in a car.

According to investigators, Green managed to drive to North Beltline Boulevard where he crashed into a fence.

Police say he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Brown was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.