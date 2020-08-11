RCSD arrests two men accused in Waffle House robbery

Richland Co.,SC (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s department has arrested two men accused of attempting to rob the Waffle House in the 2-thousand block of Broad River Road. According to authorities, say the two men, 20 year old Jamal Ford and 22 year old Kenji Yates were Tuesday both facing weapons, and attempted armed robbery charges.

Officials say the two went into the restaurant and pointed a gun at a cook before demanding money. Deputies say a good samaritian who had his own gun intervened and attempted to confront the suspects.

Authorities say one of the men opened fire before both men ran from the scene. K-9 deputies were able to track the duo down where police were able to take them both into custody and are currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the restaurant at the time of the incident to contact Sergeant Carwell (803) 576-3144 or the sheriff’s department at (803) 576-3000.